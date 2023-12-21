loading…

Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov. Photo/anadolu

MOSCOW – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said his country had received many messages indicating the West, led by the United States (US), had recently been involved in a “hidden” project to prevent the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Speaking at a press conference after a meeting of the Forum on Russian-Arab Cooperation, Lavrov said, “Unfortunately, at the moment we are hearing a lot of rumors, and we are receiving reports from anonymous sources that our Western colleagues, led by the United States, are once again planning some kind of project specifically, whose aim is to calm the situation and prevent the unification of Gaza and the West Bank.”

“Therefore, in essence the aim is to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state and postpone all of that to another time,” he explained.

“The main conclusion from the current situation on the world stage, which we convey to our Arab League friends, is that this amounts to an invitation to create another crisis, another conflict,” he said.

Russia called for the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions which include a call to declare a pause and humanitarian corridor in Gaza.

