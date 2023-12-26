loading…

Russian warships become targets of Ukrainian military attacks. Photo/Reuters

MOSCOW – Russia confirmed one of its warships was damaged by a Ukrainian attack on a Black Sea port. The airstrike occurred in Feodosiya in Russian-occupied Crimea on Tuesday morning (26/12/2023).

The Russian Defense Ministry said the landing ship Novocherkassk was hit by a Ukrainian plane carrying a guided missile.

The commander of the Ukrainian Air Force previously said his warplanes had destroyed the ship.

One person was killed in the attack, according to Crimea's Russian-appointed leader, Sergei Aksyonov. Several other people were reported injured.

“Six buildings were damaged and a small number of people had to be taken to temporary accommodation centers,” added Aksyonov, reported by the BBC.

Port transportation operations were said to be functioning normally after the area was closed, while the fire caused by the attack was contained.

Footage purportedly showing a large explosion at the port was shared by Ukrainian air force commander Lt. Gen. Mykola Oleshchuk.

The images have not been independently verified, but satellite imagery from December 24 shows a ship in port in Feodosiya that appears to be the same length as Novocherkassk.

This attack is not the first time Novocherkassk has been targeted by Ukrainian forces.