loading…

Russia accuses the US and UK of helping Ukraine launch an attack on Belgorod. Photo/Sputnik

MOSCOW – The US and UK have helped Ukraine carry out a deadly attack on the city of Belgorod on the Russian border. This was stated by Moscow's envoy to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, to the Security Council on Saturday (30/12/2023).

Russia requested an urgent meeting of the Security Council after Ukrainian forces shelled Belgorod earlier that day, killing at least 22 people and wounding more than 100.

In his speech, Nebenzia described the shooting as a “planned act of terrorism against civilians,” arguing that Kiev's supporters in the West were partly responsible for the deaths.

“The West is involved in crimes committed by (ruling) gangs in Kiev,” said the diplomat, reported by RT. “We know that British and American consultants were directly involved in organizing this terrorist act.”

He warned that the “organizers and perpetrators” of the attack would be “punished.”

Also read: Ukrainian drone attack kills 20 people in Belgorod, Russia

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian forces used a domestically produced Olkha system to fire rockets equipped with cluster bomb warheads at Belgorod. The Czech-made RM-70 Vampire – an upgraded heavier version of the Soviet BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher – was also used.

The UN condemns the killing of civilians in Russia and Ukraine. But Nebenzia argued at a Security Council meeting on Friday that people in Kiev and other Ukrainian cities were killed by errors in Ukrainian air defenses. He also accused Ukraine of placing anti-air missiles in residential areas.

(ahm)