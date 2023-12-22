loading…

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russia threatens to sever diplomatic relations with the US if Moscow's frozen assets are confiscated. Photo/REUTERS

MOSCOW – Government Russia threatened to sever diplomatic relations with United States of America (US) if Washington seizes Moscow's assets frozen due to its war in Ukraine.

“America should not act on the illusion… that Russia is sticking to diplomatic relations with that country,” said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, Friday (22/12/2023), as reported by Interfax.

The European Union has proposed using revenues generated from around $300 billion in Russian central bank reserves frozen after the invasion of Ukraine to finance its reconstruction.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia could retaliate with the same scenario against Western assets.

According to him, seizure or confiscation of assets would deal a serious blow to the international financial system and that Russia would defend its rights in court and through other means if that happened.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said Western countries predicting Russia would collapse were wrong and should let their economies benefit from cooperation.

The US and its allies have targeted Russia with unprecedented sanctions in an effort to punish Moscow for its war in Ukraine. But Moscow has adapted to the pressure, according to analysis by Russian and Western governments.

Putin raised the issue at a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects, where he described Russia's rapidly growing commercial ties with non-Western countries. But he noted that Moscow was not closing its doors to the West.

“It's time for them (Western leaders) to stop being stupid and waiting for us to collapse. “Everyone now realizes that if they want to benefit from cooperation with Russia, they have to do it,” Putin said.