Armenia has become a new war front for Russia against the US and its allies. Photo/Reuters

MOSCOW – Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said that the US wants to “open a second front against Russia” in the South Caucasus.

Speaking in an interview with Russian state news agency RIA, Galuzin criticized “external interference” in Caucasus affairs, meaning Armenia's turn to the West regarding the situation in the Karabakh region where Azerbaijan restored sovereignty in the fall.

Armenian authorities blamed Russia for the “loss” of territory that Yerevan had occupied for about 30 years, and began seeking support against Azerbaijan in the West.

In this regard, Galuzin warns that “betting on ‘miraculous’ Western aid is illusory and dangerous.”

The diplomat emphasized that Western mediation proceeds according to the same scenario everywhere – first they intervene, then, when the situation becomes tense, they “flee, leaving scorched fields.”

“Washington has long made no secret of the fact that it views the South Caucasus as a springboard for opening a second front against Russia,” he said. He added that such aspirations “fundamentally conflict with the real interests of countries in the region.”

As part of the anti-Russian policy in the South Caucasus, discussions arose about the presence of Russian military bases in Armenia.

An agreement on deployment (bases) was signed on March 16, 1995 in the interests of both countries. According to Article 26 of the agreement, the term of stay of our soldiers is 49 years, after which the agreement is automatically extended. for a period of five years.

Taking into account the legal basis of the issue, Moscow considers any discussion of its military presence in Armenia “dangerous and inappropriate.”