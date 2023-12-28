loading…

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrob accused the West of causing multiple crises. Photo/Sputnik

MOSCOW – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Western countries were spreading chaos around the world, fueling conflict to meet their own needs and harming others.

“The world is still in a state of turmoil. And one of the reasons is the ruling classes in the West, which provoke crises thousands of kilometers away from their borders in order to achieve their own goals at the expense of other countries,” Lavrov said in an interview published by TASS.

“As the West continues to maintain its diminishing dominance, no one is safe from its geopolitical machinations. This understanding is increasing worldwide.”

The minister added that Western countries sooner or later “will have to accept the reality of a multipolar world, and that's when all problems will be resolved based on a balance of interests.”

Lavrov's words come as countries such as Russia, China and India increasingly voice the need for a model that can reshape global politics in a more just and equitable way.

In his interview, Lavrov accused the West of inciting the Russian-Ukrainian conflict through “NATO expansion and turning Ukraine into an anti-Russian bastion.” He also blamed the West for the “escalation” between Israel and Palestine.

Russia has been one of the countries calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The US blocked several UN Security Council resolutions urging a complete cessation of hostilities between Israel and Palestinian militants.

Israel and the US insist that a ceasefire at this point will only benefit the militant group Hamas, despite numerous warnings from the UN about the huge death toll in Gaza.

