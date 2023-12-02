loading…

Russia says the era of a world centered on the United States will soon end. Photo/REUTERS

MOSCOW – The world centered on the United States (US) is coming to an end, giving way to a new period of diversity in economics and other areas of international relations. This was conveyed by the spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov.

Peskov made the remarks on Friday, in response to an article in the Financial Times, in which US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt revealed that Washington aims to cut Russia’s oil and gas revenues in half by 2030.

Pyatt, who served as the US ambassador in Kyiv during the 2014 Maidan coup, also said that American sanctions against Moscow would remain in place “for years to come” – as long as Russia continues its military operations in Ukraine.

Peskov emphasized that the restrictions imposed by the US and its Western allies are not important for Russia, because Moscow has many other trading partners on the international stage.

“The US may be the largest country, but the US is not the only country with the largest economy in the world. China is behind the US. “There are also developing countries that have their own needs for energy resources,” said the Kremlin spokesman, as quoted by RT, Saturday (2/12/2023).

“The world is much more diverse than America. “Therefore, the America-centric world will soon end and a period of diversity begins, including in international economic relations,” stressed Peskov.

According to Peskov, Russian authorities had no doubt that American sanctions would remain in place “for years to come,” even before Pyatt’s statement.

“Moscow takes this reality into account when planning its policy,” he said. “There is no doubt that the US will continue to try to pressure Russia.”

Peskov stated that as a result of such “illegal” efforts, America would put the entire system of world trade and economic relations under pressure, essentially destroying the existing format of relations.

Russian President Putin Vladimir Putin said last month that the development of a new and fairer world order based on the primacy of international law had become a general trend in recent years.

Previously, Putin accused the West of destroying the financial system, trade and economic relations with their own hands through their sanctions policies. However, he stressed that “real business cooperation” by other countries is leading to the emergence of new international models. “One that is not shaped by Western standards (and) serves the chosen ‘golden billion’, but all of humanity and developing a multipolar world,” he said.

