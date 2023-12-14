loading…

Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Vasily Nebenzia. Photo/AP

GAZA TRACK – Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzia likened the situation in the Gaza Strip to the siege of Leningrad in World War II.

Nebenzia reportedly made the comparison on Tuesday (12/12/2023), a day after he visited the Rafah checkpoint as part of a UN Security Council delegation.

“There is a terrible humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip, and it is getting worse every day, although it is impossible to imagine anything worse than what is happening now,” he said at the UN General Assembly.

He added, “I remember the Nazi siege of Leningrad during World War II, which lasted 900 days and claimed the lives of more than a million people … due to bombing and starvation.”

“Will Gaza also suffer the same fate? “It is impossible to imagine how this would happen in this day and age,” he stressed.

During the trip, the delegation met with local authorities and humanitarian workers in Gaza.

Nebenzia said it “allows us to better understand what is happening in Gaza.”

The Rafah crossing is the only entry point into Gaza that allows the delivery of limited humanitarian aid.

On Tuesday, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Proposed by Egypt and Mauritania, 153 countries supported the resolution, 23 countries abstained, and 10 countries opposed, including Israel and the United States.

The resolution is non-binding but comes at a time when Israel faces increasing international pressure to end its months-long offensive on Gaza.

More than 20,000 people died, including those who are still missing, as a result of the brutal attacks of the Israeli colonial regime. This cruel Zionist action received protection from the United States in the UN Security Council.

