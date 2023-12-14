loading…

Russia suspects that the US wants to form a Palestinian State with a protectorate system. Photo/REUTERS

MOSCOW – Russia has suspected the government United States of America (US) wants to form State of Palestine with a protectorate system if Israel defeats Hamas in the war in Gaza.

If this really happens, Palestine will be no different from an autonomous region controlled by other countries.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Larvov expressed Russian suspicions. “The US is currently considering a scheme to solve the Palestinian problem by creating a kind of protectorate,” said Lavrov, as reported by RT on Thursday (14/12/2023).

According to him, this could be done under the leadership of Arab countries that do not need this, or under the auspices of the UN.

“It is clear that Washington, alone or together with its allies, cannot quietly work out the concept of a sustainable and viable Palestinian State,” Lavrov said.

“Even if they succeed in finding something, it will not last long, and it will not bring peace and prosperity to Palestine or Israel,” he continued.

According to international law, a protectorate is a country or territory that is controlled, rather than owned, by another, more powerful country.

A protectorate usually has autonomous status and has the authority to manage domestic matters. Indigenous leaders are usually allowed to hold the position of head of state, even if only nominally.

The controlling country takes care of foreign relations and the defense of its protectorate, as written in the treaty. In short, a protectorate is a type of dependent region.

According to Lavrov, sustainable peace in the Middle East can only be achieved after the full formation of the Palestinian State.