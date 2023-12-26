Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced on Monday that Russia's army had captured the town of Marinka in eastern Ukraine a few kilometers away from Donetsk. However, Ukraine has denied that its soldiers have abandoned the area, considered very important from a strategic point of view. The news is fragmentary and it is difficult to have independent confirmations or denials on the situation around the city; both Russia and Ukraine often announce advances of their respective armies that are difficult to verify and which are denied by their counterparts.

Marinka is located about twenty kilometers west of Donetsk, a Ukrainian city under the control of Russia in various forms since 2014 and around which fighting between the Ukrainian army, separatists and Russian soldiers has continued for years. The recurring attacks have destroyed a large part of the city, which in 2022 had just under ten thousand inhabitants and which today is essentially uninhabited precisely because of the war. Some of its areas had been fortified by the Ukrainian army, which considered the city strategic to continue attacks from the west, while in recent weeks other activities were concentrating and expanding in the Adviivka area, north of Donetsk.

Shoigu spoke about the conquest of Marinka on Monday 25 December during a meeting with the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, broadcast on television for updates on the progress of the war. Shoigu said that over the past nine years the Ukrainian army had strengthened the city's defenses, built tunnels and other structures to create artillery attack points, in order to shell areas near Donetsk, and that these fortifications were “swept away.” The conquest of the city should now at least partially reduce attacks from the west, according to the Russian army.

A few hours later the Ukrainian government denied Shoigu's statements through army spokesman Oleksandr Shtupun, according to whom “the battle for Marinka continues”. Shtupun did not provide many other details, but said that Ukrainian soldiers continue to maintain a presence on the territory of the city, which therefore cannot be considered “completely conquered”.

However, it seems likely that Marinka is at the center of clashes between the Russian and Ukrainian armies: in mid-December the latter said it had repelled Russian attacks on the city.

More generally, fighting in some areas around Donetsk has intensified in recent weeks.

Last week the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, announced that he wanted to mobilize another 500 thousand people for the fighting, and after the relative failure of the summer counteroffensive he renewed his invitation to the United States and the European Union to provide new weapons and resources to defend the own territory.

Meanwhile, on the morning of December 26, Russia confirmed that one of its warships in the Black Sea was damaged by an attack led by Ukraine. The amphibious ship Novocherkassk was hit by an air attack and at least one person was killed by the explosion, which occurred in the port area of ​​Feodosia.