Russian economy: ruble collapses since the start of the war in Ukraine

Hydrocarbons, oil and methane, are listed and traded on international markets with the current reserve currency: the dollar. Since Russia began its adventure invading Ukraine and starting a war that has lasted since 24 February 2022 Europe and other Nations have started to boycott both Russian oil and gas, forcing Russia to make deals with India, China and other states that support it. But what is happening?

The Russians would like their products to be paid for in rubles, but they have received a resounding “niet”, even India is paying for oil in rupees, yuan and dirhams (currency linked to the dollar) and all this does not make the country’s coffers happy Russian state that were previously swollen with euros and dollars. The ruble is in free fall, compared to the all-time high of 2008by 73% and in practice it has been reduced to around 1/4 in 15 years.

At the time of writing the European exchange rate is: 1 ruble = 0.011 dollars. Another significant signal is dictated by Russian Central Bank which further increased the interest rate to 15%, with inflation at 12.1% and estimating the price increase for 2023 in a range between 7 and 7.5%; will they succeed? For the moment it is not yet known what the currency reserves are like, but given the situation it is assumed that they are lacking in “hard” money. And here’s the question: How long can Russia’s war economy last?

Those who have returned from Moscow tell us that on the shelves, in addition to having empty rows, the prices of some basic products have suffered increases ranging from 25 to 40%. Now, could it be that the oil and gas sold to friendly countries is also the result of barter with drones and various armaments? A few small sparks were sparked in the supermarkets to grab sugar or a can of tuna, but we are not told anything else. One final question: in these conditions, how much longer can a war economy be sustained? Perhaps what the peace table could not come from food?

