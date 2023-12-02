loading…

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday (1/12/2023) signed an executive order to increase the number of armed forces by 170,000 members, effective immediately.

The order sets the number of the armed forces of the Russian Federation at 2,209,130 ​​personnel, of which 1,320,000 carry weapons.

The expansion is related to increasing security threats due to the expansion of NATO and the deployment of the United States (US)-led bloc’s troops on Russia’s borders, according to the Kremlin.

Military growth will occur gradually and will begin with military members enlisted in contract service.

Since the start of 2023, more than 450,000 people have signed conscription contracts with the Russian armed forces, according to Deputy Chairman of the National Security Council Dmitry Medvedev.

Contract soldiers are a separate category of professional soldiers and conscripts called up for mandatory service, making up the largest part of the Russian military.

Moscow also called up some 300,000 reservists last fall, due to the changing nature of the Ukrainian conflict.

Putin also noted the US has announced its intention to replace its 200 nuclear bombs currently deployed in Europe and Turkey with new weapons by the end of 2025.

Expanding Russia’s military numbers is a wise move with that in mind.

The Russian government was instructed to allocate funds to the Ministry of Defense necessary to carry out the order.

This decree comes into force upon publication, replacing the August 2022 decree on the size of the armed forces.

