Russian President Vladimir Putin’s number one opponent, Alexey Navalny, has been “missing for three days”. His spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, says she “does not know where he is” and explains that his lawyers “have been refused entry to prison for three days”. And this after Navalny “had a serious health incident last week”.

“Navalny’s life is in grave danger,” his Anti-Corruption Foundation team said. According to some sources, the Russian lawyer collapsed inside his cell.

Today Navalny’s lawyers went to the IK-6 penal colony where he is currently detained and to the IK-7 special regime colony. “Everywhere they were told to wait – explains Yarmysh to ‘Meduza’ – The fact that we cannot find Alexey is particularly worrying because last week he fell ill in his cell: he felt dizzy and lay down on the floor. The staff of the colony gave Alexey an IV, ”he adds.

Yarmysh’s fear is that Navalny has “fainted from hunger”. And this is because “he is not given food, he is kept in a cell without ventilation and the time for walking has been reduced to a minimum”. Today “is now the third day that we don’t know where he is. Before that, there had been letters from him at least occasionally, albeit censored, but for the whole week there were no letters.”