More than 100 thousand Russian prisoners were sent to war in Ukraine. Photo/Reuters

MOSCOW – Russia is believed to have recruited more than 100,000 prisoners to fight in Ukraine since the war began. This was expressed by various human rights advocacy groups.

The estimated figure was provided to Newsweek by exiled Russian dissident Vladimir Osechkin, who heads the anti-corruption project Gulagu.net, according to sources in the Russian prison system.

He said that every week, more than 1,000 convict recruits died in the war and, in some cases, elderly men past retirement age were drafted to fight.

The Washington Post previously reported that Russia’s prison population had fallen from a pre-war high of 420,000 to a historic low of around 266,000. This was confirmed by Russian Deputy Minister of Justice Vsevolod Vukolov.

“These are shocking numbers,” Olga Romanova, director of the human rights organization Russia Behind Bars, said of Vukolov’s revelations, according to The Washington Post.

The prisoners were first recruited to join the struggle in Ukraine last summer by the now-deceased Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The seditious mercenary leader promised pardons to the prisoners and lured them with financial incentives if they joined.

Human rights groups note that Prigozhin recruited some 50,000 prisoners, and it appears the Russian Defense Ministry is continuing the practice.

“This means the Ministry of Defense has probably recruited around 100,000 people for the war there,” Romanova said, noting that the number far exceeded Wagner’s recruits.

His group has also documented cases in which defendants were recruited to fight in the war before their cases even went to court.