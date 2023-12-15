There is no country in the world capable of causing as much panic and strangeness at the same time as Russia, the sequel and prequel to the Soviet Union. Before its invasion of Ukraine, Russia was already a rare international bird as a result of its historical, cultural and daily particularities. Which includes a rather unique film industry.

When we think of “Russian cinema” we tend to think of great philosophical and visually unique authors, like Andrei Tarkovsky, but they are the avant-garde and artistic height of a cinema, otherwise, as prosaic and commercial as any other. The Russian blockbuster exists, and it has also taken the form of a superhero film. Specifically, that of a dodgy and therefore Russian version of Guardians of the Galaxy.

His most striking invention is a poorly disguised copy of the entire cinematic universe of Marvel, with special emphasis on its fantasy-space version. The film in question is called Guardians, without any pretense, and mixes elements of The Avengers with other films of the not-so-industry such as Transformers. In short: Russia is attacked by giant robots and the government has to call on its superheroes.

A bit like The Simpsons (“that's what we wanted you to think”), it turns out that the Russian government had paralyzed but not dismantled a sinister Soviet genetic mutation by which several subjects (coming from different nationalities of the great country) would become elite superhero-soldiers. Faced with the threat, Russia has to turn to the USSR again and unfreeze them.

Oso mutant meets ¿Marvel?

The result is four heroes who must save the country from the threat that looms over it, among them a robust leader whose special ability is to transform in a giant bear (the national animal of Russia) with a submachine gun.

The story is no different from any other American imagination of its extravagant Cold War projects (which, remember, included crow spies and dolphin special agents), only here the past is the KGB and everything has a post-Soviet halo that is both shocking and fascinating. The special effects are quite successful (Moscow is completely destroyed) and the trailer hits the spot.

How was the movie? Well, not too well. With a budget of about 5 million dollars, it only managed to gross 4.7 at the box office (it was released only and exclusively in Russia), showing that either the Russian market is not remotely as gluttonous like the Indian or the Chinese or that the movie was bad enough.

Be that as it may, and thanks to the virtues of modern distribution channels, the film has already arrived on DVD (and is on Amazon) in the United Kingdom and the United States, where its mere idea caused quite a bit of fun.

If anything, Guardians shows that the world is relatively tired of being mere troupes in the narrative arc of American blockbusters. China has also taken both Harry Potter and Mad Max (and, be careful, Game of Thrones) to its cultural and historical terrain, and Russia and other small-big-film industries follow the same path. The formula is the same but they reverse the roles and the good guys become (obviously) themselves.

As long as there are mutant bears ridden by Putin, that's fine with us.





Your brain likes it.

In Xataka | Disney tried to do something different with the Marvel series. Now he had to swerve

*An earlier version of this article was published in July 2017