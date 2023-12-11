Navalny alarm: he has been missing for days

The collaborators of the imprisoned Russian opponent, Aleksei Navalny, have raised the alarm about his safety after, once again, he did not even appear via video link to the hearing of the trial against him. His collaborators launched the alarm about his condition, on the sixth day in which they say they have not heard from him. Navalny, who is in correctional colony No. 6 of Vladimir, was once again not connected via video link to the hearing in the Kovrov city court this morning, as reported by the politician’s press secretary Kira Yarmysh.

The spokeswoman explained that those in charge of the prison claim that since December 7 they have had problems with the electricity that they cannot repair. “They’re just making fun of me,” Yarmysh denounced on social media. From December 6th, even the opponent’s lawyers cannot visit him. His collaborators reported that on December 8, the politician’s lawyer remained outside the penal colony all day, but was denied entry. Yarmysh said that the Navalny felt ill last week in his cell: he felt dizzy and lay down on the floor. Prison staff put him on an IV but nothing more, Meduza writes. Navalny has been in prison since the beginning of 2021. In August 2023, the Moscow City Court sentenced him to 19 years in prison in a special regime colony for “extremism”. In jail, Navalny is regularly held in the so-called “punishment cell”.“, the equivalent of the isolation regime.

Navalny: lawyers, “no longer in prison, we don’t know where he is”

Those in charge of penal colony number 6 in the village of Melekhovo, in the Vladimir region near Moscow, reported that Russian oppositionist Aleksei Navalny “he’s no longer on their lists” e “They refused to say where he was transferred.” His spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, wrote this on Navalny is not even among those detained of prison number 7 in the Vladimir region, another penal colony with a special regime like number 6. “Aleksey’s whereabouts are not yet known,” Yarmysh denounced.

