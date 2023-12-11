loading…

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov with Hamas Leaders Musa Abu Marzouk and Bassem Naim in Moscow, Russia. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Russia’s contacts with Hamas are limited to the political branch of the Palestinian militant group, which is headquartered in Qatar.

Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs (Menlu) Sergey Lavrov explained this to the audience at an online forum in Doha on Sunday (10/12/2023).

“Hamas launched an attack on October 7, and we immediately condemn it. “Hamas has a political branch operating in Doha, and we have relations with that political branch, and we immediately contacted people in Doha to discuss the fate of the people taken hostage,” Lavrov explained.

When Israel and Hamas agreed to a temporary ceasefire and hostage exchange last month, Russia had evacuated more than 750 of its citizens, including 300 children, from the war zone, with most flying back to Moscow.

The hiatus in hostilities, the result of weeks of negotiations brokered by Qatar, led Hamas to release 110 captives kidnapped in the Oct. 7 attack that killed 1,200 Israelis.

In return, Israel released 240 Palestinian children and women from their prisons.

Beyond the major hostage agreement between Israel and Gaza, Russia secured the release of several of its own citizens from Hamas custody, and hosted at least one Palestinian delegation in Moscow during the negotiations.

Israel has been widely criticized for what critics call its indiscriminate bombing of Gaza, which has displaced more than 1.9 million residents of the enclave’s 2.3 million population in just two months.

The Israeli colonial regime has also killed more than 18,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health.