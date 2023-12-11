(Image source: Imagoeconomica)

Russia, Putin’s propaganda and the industrial crisis. The real world and the numbers

Putin wants to do it re-elect and tell one Russia which isn’t there. He talks about “Growing country” and the Foreign Minister Lavrov he echoes: “The domination of the West is about to end.” But the reality, after two years of guerra e sanctionsis very different from how the authorities describe it Mosca. In this display of neo-imperial security, with which Putin’s propaganda is heading into the spring electoral campaign, between the myriad of statistics at the end of the year, – we read in La Stampa – however, some news such as that reported by the Russian newspaper is hidden Izvestiawhich is based on a report from the Russian Revenue Agency: i revenues of large corporations Russians in the first six months of 2023 are reduced by almost halffrom 694 to 342 trillion rubles.

The Russian Central Bank at the same time, the reduction in revenues of the major Russian exporters by 41%. Izvestia – continues La Stampa – has explored the situation with company-by-company data in the first nine months of the year: the methane giant Gazprom And collapsed by 36%the state oil major Rosneft she was satisfied with the minus 8%, Lukoil del 12%, the electricity company Inter RAO by 43%, the fertilizer giant Akron is at minus 34%. Izvestia is a regime-aligned newspaper, and experts who have been questioned about the phenomenon use rounded explanations such as “international situation“, “reduction in energy prices”, “disruption of logistics chains”, “restructuring of production processes” and “reduction in purchasing power“.

