Palestinians carry wheat at the aid distribution center in Bureij refugee camp, Gaza Strip, December 10, 2023. Photo/AP

GAZA – Russia on Sunday (10/12/2023) called for an international monitoring mission to go to Gaza to assess the humanitarian situation.

Moscow says Israel cannot use the Hamas attack on October 7 as a justification for punishing all Palestinians.

The Israeli colonial regime invaded Gaza following a Hamas attack that Israel said killed 1,200 people. Israel’s offensive on Gaza has killed more than 18,000 people, Gaza health authorities say.

The United States (US) on Friday vetoed a proposed request by the UN Security Council to immediately implement a humanitarian ceasefire in the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

“We strongly condemn the terrorist attack against Israel on October 7,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Al Jazeera in an interview broadcast on Sunday at the Doha Forum conference.

“At the same time, we do not believe that it is acceptable to punish millions of Palestinians with indiscriminate shooting,” he said.

Lavrov said for there to be a “humanitarian pause” in Gaza, some kind of monitoring on the ground was needed.

“We conveyed a message to the Secretary General (Antonio Guterres) and suggested that he use his authority to consider some kind of monitoring, but so far it has not worked,” Lavrov said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly accused the United States and the West of ignoring the need for an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders.