Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov. Photo/sputnik

MOSCOW – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that neither Israel nor its Western allies want Palestine to establish an independent state in the Gaza and West Bank regions.

“Judging from the stance taken by the West, they will not establish a Palestinian state. “Our data shows that the West and the current Israeli government do not want Gaza to unite with the West Bank, as required by the decision to form one state,” Lavrov told the upper house of Russia's parliament.

The leading Russian diplomat referred to UN Resolution 181 as the basis for establishing a separate Palestinian state.

In 1947, the UN General Assembly voted 33-13 to divide British-controlled Palestine into Arab and Jewish states, with Jerusalem placed under a special international regime.

The division was planned to take place in May 1948 when the British mandate would end, but only the state of Israel would be established.

The Palestinians are seeking diplomatic recognition of their independent state in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partly occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and builds settlements in the occupied territories despite UN objections.

At the same time, Lavrov said Russia would never support an agreement that threatens Israel's security and ignores the interests of a Palestinian state.

“We will never agree to any arrangement that would…violate Israel's security. But we also believe that this security can only be guaranteed in accordance with UN decisions, which…requires that in addition to this country, also in security, in good neighborly relations with each other and with all neighboring countries, the state of Palestine, one independent state and autonomous, must live and develop,” stressed Lavrov.