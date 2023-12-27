After the Christmas special, the new season 1 of Doctor Who starts on BBC and Disney+ in spring 2024.

We recently had the special Christmas episode of Doctor Who on Disney+ where the adventures of Dear friend as the Fifteenth Doctor after his peculiar two-generation in the previous special The Laughter.

And with the new Doctor, a new companion is also included in the pack, Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), a young orphan who tries to find out the whereabouts of her biological parents to understand why they abandoned her at the Ruby Road church.

Among other things, the episode focuses on Ruby and the search for her biological family through a television program that helps the young woman with her situation, although it does not achieve the results she expects.

Ruby Sunday's Doctor Who Plot Is Inspired by a Real TV Show

During a recent appearance on Doctor Who: Unleashed (via Comicbook), the showrunner of the serieRussell T. Davies, shares the inspiration behind the backstory of the character played by Millie Gibson.

Davies explains that Ruby's arc in searching for her birth family is inspired by the showrunner's own personal connection to Long Lost Familyan ITV television program about “foundlings” presented by Davina McCallwho also appears as herself in the Doctor Who episode.

Subscribe to Disney+

Your favorite movies and series are on Disney+. Subscribe for €8.99/month or save 2 months with the annual subscription, compared to 12 months at the monthly subscription price.

Start subscription

“She does the show Long Lost Family on ITV and they've started doing shows about foundlings. “That's where I really saw them and started to realize that the life of a foundling was changing now. DNA tests could find out who your families are.

And that was actually the inspiration, so I thought it was just fair to give it back to her and say, 'Come on Davina, come and do the show,'” the showrunner shares.

After the Christmas special, season 1 of Doctor Who starts on BBC and Disney+ in the spring 2024. What did you think of the start of the new series with Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson? Tell us your impressions in our comments section.