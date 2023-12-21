We recently learned that, in addition to the Oscars, it seems that it has also been nominated for the Golden Globes. You already know that we recently learned the digital and physical release date of the Super Mario movie, as well as the date of its streaming debut, and also details about its reservations. Well, now we have more news related to Nintendo.

Nintendo and Illumination films

After knowing its date for Netflix, Movistar and more, as well as for Latin America, it seems that we are getting a new rumor related to future Illumination and Nintendo films. DanielRPK, an expert in the film and series industry, is the one who has spread this information that has not yet been officially confirmed:

Proposed Project by Illumination:

DanielRPK has suggested that Illumination will present Nintendo with a spin-off project that could culminate in a Super Smash Bros. movie.

Nature of the Project:

It would span multiple Nintendo universes and characters, bringing to the screen a series of films that would culminate in a feature film based on Super Smash Bros.

Veracity of the Rumor:

The information is presented as an unconfirmed rumor. Despite this, it is an interesting project that would involve iconic Nintendo characters in a cinematic format, similar to the acclaimed game Super Smash Bros. that brings together various famous characters from the company in a fighting game.

We will be attentive to more details in the future, especially after the rumors of a sequel. Meanwhile, we remind you of the contents and details of the physical editions of the Mario movie and the digital content they include.

What do you think about it? We will continue to report on the Super Mario movie, especially ahead of its release outside of theaters!

Fuente.