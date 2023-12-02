GTA 6 is just around the corner, or so the upcoming announcement that Rockstar Games will make in just a few days makes us think. If we add to that the “deletion” of all content from his Instagram account, the game is the hottest topic currently in the world of video games.

A world that is in continuous change and movement, and that would have allowed us to have a direct window into the leak of a part of the city of GTA 6, or at least a video that represents what the game would look like. It is worth highlighting some aspects before entering fully into the analysis of this leak:

There is no official source that confirms 100% that this would be the city of GTA VI. This video would show in theory what a part of the game city would look like.

It has been leaked supposedly by a close contact of the son of Rockstar North’s art director.

A video has been leaked showing the city of GTA 6… — Killaz (@KillazSpain) December 2, 2023

Here is the video XD pic.twitter.com/VrsCbHd6i7 — Yisus Xd (@yisussempaixd) December 2, 2023

It appears that the original source of the video shared the city ​​details that we would see in GTA 6 from his Tik Tok account called azzarossi. It should also be noted that these videos would already be deleted from said account, which adds an even more opaque air to this situation.

If this leak is true, Those responsible could face major legal consequences, due to the great toughness that Rockstar is characterized by when dealing with filtered content. Let’s not rule out that there is more information on this matter these days.

We leave you a direct link with all the coverage about GTA VIa game that is in the process of development, and that might not see its doors closed due to a possible arrival of the title in the successor to Nintendo Switch.

Update with more details 12/2/2023

The community has not taken long to analyze the alleged images to try to decipher if we are facing a real situation. Or if, on the contrary, the shared video is made by a fan. The situation is pending analysis.

The GTA VI leak is real, it matches the leaked images and videos of the first leak as you can see in the images they are from the same place, the video was removed from tiktok and it is said that it was leaked by a son of a ROCKSTAR executive GAMES. pic.twitter.com/7qsvD7qHPX — El Locon Gamer (@El_Locon_Gamer) December 2, 2023

It seems that the leaked video is very similar to the leaks from a few years ago. For which Rockstar went criminally and legally against the hackers who entered their private workspace and stole official evidence from the early phases of GTA 6 development.

GTA Forums users are also analyzing this supposed video, and they all agree that it seems quite real. This, together with the deletion of content, takes new steps to confirm that in fact this short video that was leaked on Tik Tok and is currently deleted, would come from real GTA 6 content.

