New category in the Ruetir.com Awards 2023! Like every day, here you have a new entry available for this second phase, where you can vote for the 5 most voted games in the first to decide the final winners.

This time the survey focuses on the best DLC, as several games have received additional content. Many titles have released DLC this year, so you can vote for the best additional content below:

Charging…

Dead Cells: Castlevania, Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Rift in Time and Sonic Frontiers: The final horizon were close to qualifying.

What title did you vote for? Don't hesitate to share it in the comments! Remember that you can also vote for other categories previously launched here.