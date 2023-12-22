Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump's former personal lawyer and former mayor of New York, filed for bankruptcy on Thursday after a jury found him guilty in a defamation lawsuit last week. He had been sentenced to pay more than 148 million dollars (about 136 million euros) in compensation to two women who worked in Georgia to count votes for the 2020 presidential elections. Giuliani had accused them without evidence of having manipulated the results of those elections and according to the ruling it would have ruined their reputation.

In the document presented to the federal court in New York, Giuliani said he had debts between 100 and 500 million dollars, but that he had assets whose value can be estimated at a maximum of 10 million dollars. In essence, by filing for bankruptcy, Giuliani claims that he does not have enough money to compensate the two women.

After the 2020 elections, Giuliani was among the main supporters of the false theories promoted by Donald Trump, who accused the Democratic party of fraud. He is indicted in Georgia on charges of attempting to subvert the results of that election and is facing a $10 million lawsuit from a former assistant alleging sexual harassment.