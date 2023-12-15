The world of gaming and video games is perhaps experiencing its golden age right now, and the main companies in the sector have stepped on the accelerator in several aspects, with Microsoft's Game Pass leading but also with Steam stepping strongly.

Whatever your favorite store or the type of game you like the most, having a quality Gaming PC guarantees you access to all of them, and it is something that is now not at all expensive. There are models for all tastes at competitive prices. For example, one that stands out from the rest right now: the PcCom Revolt 4060 for 899 euros.

It is a fairly powerful gaming laptop and, seeing its features, cheap. It is one of those PCs that PcComponentes configures from start to finish and sells at quite competitive prices, something they have always done with desktop computers but now also do with laptops.

This RTX 4060 laptop has an Intel Core i5 and SSD, so it has everything you need to play at the highest level.

Needless to say, this Spanish store is one of the most prominent in the world of computing, with free and express shipping, in addition to all the guarantees regarding after-sales service.

The components used in this model, as in the others, are totally and absolutely compatible with each other and also of quality brands.

Intel Core i5, RTX 4060 and 16GB of RAM: only one thing missing

The specifications of the PcCom Revolt 4060 are more than outstanding and capable of moving any current triple A with many guarantees, be it Baldur's Gate 3 or any other recent release. Not in Ultra, because its Intel Core i5-13500H and the RTX 4060 are not top of the range but they are very comfortable.

These are its main technical characteristics:

Screen size: 15.6″ Full HD (144 Hz) Weight: 2 kg Processor: Intel Core i5-13500H 2x8GB DDR4 RAM Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 8GB Storage: 512GB NVME SSD WiFi 6

If there is a drawback it would be that its storage is “only” 512GB of SSD, which is fast but may not be enough if you are one of those who likes to have several games installed at the same time.

Another problem is that it does not have Windows 11 preinstalled. You can pay extra to have it, but it will surely pay you much more to install it yourself, since it is not at all complicated and you can do it in minutes with a pendrive.

