RTVE Play could become victim of his own success. The service has emerged as the leader among free streaming platforms and has an increasing volume of accesses. Users have been convinced by its large number of movies, including some very powerful premieres, tons of series and hundreds of archive content that cannot be seen in any other way. But that, in the end, is taking its toll. The decision they have made seems to be the only option.

It's still free

This is the big doubt and fear that users have: that one day RTVE Play will no longer be free. However, we must not forget that it is a TVE platform and that logic says that access should be free forever. However, the notification that appears on the website when you enter makes it clear that registration will soon be mandatory for that the web can survive. With the choice of these words that you can see below in the screenshot we have taken, it is obvious that RTVE needs something to change.

And that something, today, is the record. Right now it is possible access all content of the platform independently. The only thing you have to do is go to the website or download the app on your Smart TV and start watching content. But soon, registration will be mandatory. To solve the problem, the platform asks all users to register.

More features with registration

As RTVE Play details on the information page available here, going through the registration process allows users enjoy the full experience in the use of the platform. Those responsible for the service mention that they want to know their users better and that the most convenient way to achieve this is through registration. In addition, both now and in the near future when registration is mandatory, it will help to enjoy new features.

In our case, the app interface on our television has changed slightly since the notification has been introduced and now, without registration, it is a little slower to access some sections. It is a good reason to finally go through the registration process, which it must be admitted that, since it was not mandatory, it was easy to leave it aside. However, having a user account in RTVE Play provides several advantages. One of them is to be able to continue watching the content you are playing when you pause it and then resume it regardless of the device you are using for playback. This will prevent you from having to encounter error messages that indicate that you could not continue viewing the chapter at the point where you left off.

Registration also allows you to subscribe to shows you like and so receive notifications at the moment in which new episodes are published to watch free TV more comfortably. Another function is the creation of lists and access to the typical recommendation system with which you may discover new content. It is possible, due to the way in which the change in access to RTVE Play is being communicated, that in the future there will be more features that can be accessed with a username and password.

The data you need to enter to subscribe is your email that will serve as your username, a password of your choice, your date of birth, your gender, the country where you live and the zip code. Remember that RTVE Play also has an international versionso it is not mandatory that you reside in Spain to benefit from access to the service or to be registered.

In short, going through the registration in exchange for being able to continue enjoying the good service that RTVE Play provides, is a simple procedure I'm sure it won't cause any kind of problem to anyone.