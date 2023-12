The rush hour route between Hasselt and the Isala Hospital in Zwolle on line 70 is taken over by bus line 161. From the Isala Hospital, line 161 takes over the route of line 70 to Hasselt, via the Stadion and Zwembad/Landstede stops on the Ceintuurbaan in Zwolle. In the new timetable, line 161 from Deventer to Zwolle no longer runs via the Hessenpoort business park, but via the Oosterenk.