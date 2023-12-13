The new Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 makes its debut. We tell you how it is made, its technical characteristics and details

December 13, 2023

We flew to California, to Los Angeles, to tell you about it novelty market Royal Enfield: the Shotgun 650.

The technical base is that of the flagship Super Meteor 650 but thanks to some small but important changes the Shotgun 650 seems to have, on paper, a completely different character. Here’s how it’s done.

Royal Enfield is synonymous with customizationevery model of the now vast range tells a story and with the new one Shotgun 650 the focus was on customization. It is from this ecosystem that the idea of ​​experimenting and building a concept – which later became reality – of a fully customizable Royal Enfield was born.

La Shotgun 650 was born in the form of the SG650 Conceptpresented at EICMA 2021, and is the curious response to the Concept that pushed Royal Enfield to to explore a production of a motorcycle inspired by custom, but with many facets.

Motor



As specified above the technical basis it is the already well-proven one of Royal Enfield’s flagship cruiser. The new Shotgun 650 is equipped with a parallel twin air-cooled and oil developing 47 horsepower at 7,250 rpm and a torque of 52.3 Nm at 5,650 rpm, perfectly compliant with the requirements of the A2 license. The clutch is a multi-plate wet clutch and the gearbox is a six-speed gearbox.

The declared consumption is 22 kilometers with 1 liter of petrol.

Frame, suspension and dimensions



The backbone of the new Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 it is a tubular steel frame, the wheelbase is 1,465 mm and the height of the saddle from the ground is 795 millimetresaccessible at all heights.

La Shotgun 650 equips a modern Showa fork (Separate Function Big Piston) to reverse stems from 120mm of travelwhile at the rear we find a double shock absorber, again Showa, with a travel of 90 millimeters. The tank is from 13.8 liters and – thanks to low consumption – it offers respectable autonomy.

The weight declared on the technical data sheet is 240 kg with 90% fuel and the various engine fluids. The support for the passenger seat and the dedicated support frame (both removable) were also considered in the curb weight.

Brakes and wheels



The Shotgun 650 has tires tubeless on 18-inch spoked wheels at the front and 17 at the rear. The tire dimensions are 100/90 for the front and 150/70 for the rear.

To brake the Shotgun 650 we find a caliper at the front double piston that bites a 320mm disc. At the rear, a double-piston caliper has always been mounted but the diameter of the disc has changed, dropping to 300 mm.

Electronics



This new model joins the now rich range of Royal Enfield motorcycles maintains the spirit of the House in full style. We do not find any particular driving aids equipped other than the dual-channel ABS required by law. The headlights are Full LED and we find a convenient USB Type A socket.

To read all the information on the vehicle status, as well as the speed and engine rpm, we find mixed analog-digital instrumentationvery attractive in design.

Prezzo



Unfortunately we still have no news on the price of the new Shotgun 650however this new model reflects the philosophy of Royal Enfield motorcycles and our prediction is that it will be marketed at a price absolutely interesting for the category.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650: photos, technical features, details (VIDEO and GALLERY)