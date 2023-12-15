HIMALAYAN The small, much appreciated adventure is presented in 2024 completely renewed in technique and design, not in spirit. It was and remains a motorcycle ready to tackle any terrain which makes accessibility its strong point: low saddle (now adjustable to two positions, at 825 and 845 mm from the ground), narrow sides and engine with regular delivery, generous low and with power within everyone's reach (40 HP, 67% more than the previous generation). The general layout remains similar: spoked wheels, 21″ at the front and 17″ at the rear, steel frame, single-cylinder engine (now 452 cc compared to the previous 411 cc) and suspensions with abundant travel. However, everything is new. Now you can have tubeless rims, the fork is a Showa BP-SFF, the “mono” operated via linkage has a different positioning, the travel guaranteed to the wheels goes from 200 mm for the front and 180 mm for the rear to 200 and 200 mm, the ground clearance increases (now 230 mm compared to the previous 220 mm); the frame is of a new concept, uses the engine as a stressed element, has a bolted subframe and is combined with a specially made double-arm steel swingarm; the tank grows in capacity from 15 to 17 litres. Above all, it is now equipped with a modern heart, the first liquid-cooled engine in Royal Enfield history (the one relating to cooling is just one of the many “firsts” that it brings with it, together for example with the power supply through the laughing throttle body. by wire). There is also a great step forward on a technological level. There are two power maps, adjustable ABS with offroad mode (the braking system uses a 320 mm disc with a floating caliper and two pistons at the front and a 270 mm disc with a single-piston floating caliper at the rear), full headlights LED and a color TFT display with Wi-Fi connectivity and navigation with Google Maps. With her 196 kg in running order she has also lost 3 kg. It will be on sale in spring, five colors available together with many accessories – which unfortunately do not include heated grips.

REZZI:

6.450 euro c.i.m. in the Hanle Black version6.700 euro c.i.m. in the Kamet White (Tubeless) version6.750 euro c.i.m. in the Hanle Black Tubeless version

AVAILABILITY: Spring 2024