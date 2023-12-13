All Royal Enfield dealerships will present, in the typical style of this brand with an incredible classic flavour, the brand new Bullet 350. Celebration yes, but also the possibility of taking advantage of new financial offers for the entire range, but only by the end of the year !

Fans of the brand Royal Enfield will be able to experience the launch of the new one in style Bullet 350. The next one will be held Saturday 16 December an “open house” with a Christmas flavor to get in touch with this new model which was immediately able to garner excellent acclaim among enthusiasts of motorcycles with a classic and vintage flavour. The Bullet 350 has truly been able to offer an identity special and on the occasion of this single event, which will be held starting from 10.00 am at all the dealerships scattered throughout the Italian territory, enthusiasts will be able to discover the new interesting financial offers active until 31 December 2023.

Royal Enfield Launch Party: the new Bullet 350, Saturday 16 December