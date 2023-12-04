If you can do three different things, why stop at just one? This is the philosophy of the purifier Rowenta Eclipse 3 in 1 that we have been testing, and after doing so for several days we are going to answer all the questions you have asked us about it on our Instagram profile.

Q&A of the Rowenta Eclipse 3 in 1, in video

We start the video by answering the most obvious question with the name of the product, where does that three in one come from. It is an air purifier, yes, but it also allows you to perform two other functions, one heating mode and one fan modeto condition your room both in winter and summer.

You have asked us if this product has any benefits for allergic people. It is and quite a bit, since it is the main benefit of its air purifying function. The Eclipse 3 in 1 has two h13 particle filters and two pre-filters, one to trap small particles and one for larger ones. We explain all this to you in depth from the point of view of an allergic person.

You also ask if the filters are easy to clean. Here, the filters cannot be cleaned, you have to change them once a year. Here, this is the only replacement needed for this machine, and they are very easy to change.

We answer other questions to tell you the specific measurements of this device, and we also explain what is the ideal place to place it in the room. In addition, we talk to you about its remote control, with which you will be able to control it completely.

In this video we also answer related questions about the app to control it from your mobile, if it is a silent device or their fan speeds, and their different modes. You have all this explained perfectly in our video.

This content is a collaboration and sponsorship between Xataka and the brand, but there is no agreement on the script or the selection of the topics. The editorial content is created entirely by Xataka.