Raised in an Inter family and in a Nerazzurri academy, the Biancoceleste director is full of energy: “We are strong, the calculations are made in the end”. The Champions League? “I would like to face Real Madrid”

by our correspondent Nicola Berardino

December 16th – 6.48pm – formello (Rome)

Nicolò Rovella speaks clearly. His is a very specific assist to Lazio: “I hope to play a trick on Inter tomorrow”, says the Biancoceleste midfielder with the exuberance of his 22 years without forgetting his fresh Juventus past. “We will go on the pitch to win. Since we are also playing at home.” He feels the right charge. “Yes, also from the way the team trains. We think about doing well on the pitch, having fun and playing. We are fighting for all the objectives, the conclusions must be drawn at the end. For me the team is very strong. We can play to get into the Champions League. Maybe we need a few more goals and concede a few fewer…”

Inter crossroads

—

He lived with his family in the San Siro area. As a child he played in the Inter Academy (“which was associated with the Nerazzurri club”), his family members are Inter supporters (“They will be at the Olimpico to cheer. For Inter? I hope not…”). Tomorrow the face to face with Calhanoglu (“The Turk has incredible qualities. Inter have always had great playmakers, I also watched Brozovic for the way he moved”). But Rovella moves forward. With Lazio he is establishing himself as a director. “I think I have improved in the defensive phase, as Sarri asked me to. I definitely have to do more in terms of possession to get further forward in the game. The coach is a master of football. I came here for him and for the environment. From Sarri and his staff I'm also learning a lot about how to move during the match and manage various situations. Yes, I miss goals. But in my role I play away from goal and it's difficult to get there. However, I also need to improve with my conclusions and with assists him. The national team towards the European Championship? I hope for a call-up, I know I have to do even better.” Rovella and the wait for the draw for the Champions League round of 16. “I would like to meet Real Madrid, it's a dream of mine to play at the Bernabeu.”

