Last Tuesday’s MotoGP tests held on the Valencia circuit marked the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024, but what captured all the attention was Marc Márquez’s great debut on the Gresini team’s Ducati.

The six-time MotoGP world champion has not yet been able to officially talk about his first impressions of the Ducati because he is under contract with Honda until the end of the year, but a leaked audio revealed the first comments of the Spanish rider, who compared the GP23 with the RC213V.

Márquez’s move to a Ducati after eleven years on a Honda is obviously also a problem for the other teams, especially for the other Borgo Panigale teams, as his bitter rival, the current owner of the team, recently recognized VR46 Valentino Rossi, who also spoke well of Marc’s first steps on the Desmosedici in 2024.

“It will be interesting to see how Marc adapts and how he rides the Ducati,” Rossi told Sky Sport Italia over the Valencia weekend. And from his point of view as owner of the VR46 team, the Doctor added: “Marc will be extremely dangerous. Our guys will have to be very focused and attentive.”

Photo by: Dorna

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Both the Gresini team with brothers Marc and Alex Márquez, and the Pertamina VR46 team, with Marco Bezzecchi and former Gresini rider Fabio Di Giannantonio, will ride the Ducati GP23 with last season’s technical specifications in the next MotoGP championship.

“We were hoping to get an official Ducati bike for Bezzecchi,” said Rossi, admitting that the VR46 team actually thought they had a chance of getting a GP24. Since this wish will not come true for 2024, Rossi states that “now we can only hope that the difference between the GP23 and the GP24 is not too big, so that with Bezzecchi we can or want to try to fight for the world title”.

The Ducati team, with the now two-time MotoGP world champion Pecco Bagnaia, has already tested the GP24 prototype in the Valencia test last Tuesday and there will be further developments in the Sepang test next February 2024. During his first laps with the GP24 in Valencia, Bagnaia noticed an improvement in engine performance in particular. Vice world champion Jorge Martin was also able to ride the GP24 used by the Pramac team for a few laps, but unlike Bagnaia, his words on the new engine were not as positive as those of the reigning champion.

