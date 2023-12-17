Rosita Pelayo, Mexican actress, died today in a hospital in Mexico City after a long fight against colon cancer. Journalist Jorge Zamitiz, a friend of Rosita, announced the news through his social networks.

“With deep pain I regret to inform that my dear friend Rosita Pelayo passed away. She is now with mom and dad Pelayo, as she told her parents. I will inform you shortly where and when the funeral services will be held,” she wrote.

Who was Rosita Pelayo?

The destiny of Rosita Pelayo, who died today, was marked from the cradle.

The only daughter of the driver Luis Manuel Pelayo, Rosita was born in Mexico City in 1958. His father was the voice of the superhero Kalimán on the radio and host of the game show “Sube Pelayo sube.”which dominated Mexican TV in the 70s.

But he wasn't the one she liked, because she saw differential treatment towards her.

“If I was stopped, the police would say that he once went to a competition, won a blender and with that he had opened a juice store. So he would let me go, but no, I wanted the infraction,” Pelayo said in the program “The Minute That changed my destiny.”

Of course, he had the spectacle in his blood. She joined Emma Pulido's dance group with the idea of ​​doing cabaret. He even did a show with Lin May, who was one of the strongest at the time.. And he did radio with “Odisea Burbujas.”

One day the producer Luis de Llano met her and It was when he invited her to “Cachún Cachún Ra Ra Ra!”a weekly broadcast that was a hotbed of talent for Televisa, where Alma Delfina, Lupita Sandoval, Fernando Arau, Lili Garza and Gerardo González were among others.

She spent six years with the program, but because she was in love with someone she never revealed, she was not part of the tours that the program's actors took.

This year his problems worsened when he was diagnosed with colon cancer, so he underwent chemotherapy which, according to his doctor, he was accepting well..

He was going to undergo surgery in 2024 to remove three tumors. And she was excited about the play “A turn of the wheel”, where she would share the scene with Juan Carlos Colombo and Rafa Perrín in the direction.

He leaves behind a filmography of close to 40 television works, including “Salomé”, “Carita de Ángel” and “La fea más bella”, as well as the series “El César” and “Las amazonas”.

JV

Themes

Rosita Pelayo Actor-Actress

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions