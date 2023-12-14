The first time was in 1996. In between, before today, the eliminations of 1999 and 2021. In total, the Rossoneri have seen off the Champions League in the first round on four occasions. Different methods, same underlying disappointment. After reaching the semi-finals a few months ago, this season Milan have drawn Newcastle, PSG and Borussia Dortmund in Group F. Iron circle. The Rossoneri drew the first two matches 0-0 against the English and Germans, then came the thunderous thud at the Parc des Princes, 3-0 without appeals. At San Siro, hopes were rekindled with the 2-1 success against PSG, but what complicated everything was the defeat at home against Borussia Dortmund on matchday five. The success at home and in the comeback against Howe's team remains a feat, but it was not enough for qualification. Pioli's team is left with the consolation of the Europa League, with more than a few regrets along the way.