Suara.com – The PT Rosalia Indah bus company is still receiving criticism from the public. To be precise, a number of service users revealed that they had lost valuables, including iPads, while riding public transportation.

Rosalia Indah on Tuesday (26/12/2023) shared a response that the public thought was odd. Where they claimed to have communicated with lost passengers, but did not include the results.

“PT Rosalia Indah Transport management has communicated with passengers who felt they had lost their iPads on the Rosalia Indah bus,” they wrote via the X account @Rosalia_Ind.

This account actually creates a collection of news like clippings, which makes netizens even more annoyed. Likewise with one of the victims who lost his iPad, Widino Arnoldy, who admitted he was disappointed with the response.

“Honestly, it's very unfortunate. For the past few days I've been trying not to make any statements so that Rosalia Indah can have time to respond to the results of last Sunday's (mediation) meeting. Instead of providing an update on the results of the meeting, this is instead a news clipping,” wrote Widino Arnoldy via his personal X account, @Widino.

Results of Rosalia Indah's meeting with the victim

Widino said that the results of his meeting with Rosalia Indah were revealed by his attorney via the X account @emerson_yuntho. Eson also accompanied Arga Yulianto, who was also a victim of lost goods.

Summarized from the thread, the meeting took place on Sunday (24/12/2023). Rosalia Indah is said to be represented by three people from the service department. Their director, FX Adimas Rosdian, could not attend because he was celebrating Christmas.

During the meeting, Rosalia Indah conveyed developments in internal handling of lost passenger belongings. It is said that they have carried out internal checks more than once.

To be precise, the three crew members of the Rosalia Indah Bus bound for Wonosobo – Jakarta who were on duty from 19-20 December 2023. As a result, they have not yet found a common ground regarding who the perpetrators were because during the investigation it was discovered that there was a coercive attempt.

Even so, the three crew members are currently not allowed to carry the bus until the case is resolved. Rosalia Indah has also coordinated with the Surakarta Police regarding this issue.

They also suggested that the case be reported to the Tangerang Police or Polda Metro Jaya together with the victims. Then, during the meeting, the victim submitted a letter of demand to PT Rosalia Indah.

As for the content, Rosalia Indah must make an open apology to the victims via their social media accounts. Then, they were asked to provide full support to the police in uncovering this case.

Next, provide compensation or compensation to the victims of theft. Finally, make improvements, especially regarding passenger security, so that there are no more similar cases in the future.

As for the screenshot of Rosalia Indah's 'clipping', there is news content related to the management's statement. They only apologized, admitted that they had carried out an internal investigation, and were ready to accompany the victim to report to the police.

Special Points for the Case of Lost iPad on the Rosalia Indah Bus

In that case, there are some special points that stand out. First, the victim's belongings were exchanged for ceramics and yellow page books. Then, it seems that the number of victims has been large and has been around for several years.

Of that number, the motive was always the same, so it was suspected that the perpetrator was in cahoots with the bus crew. Furthermore, the bus route taken by the theft victims is also on average the same, namely the direction Wonosobo – Ciputat.

Apart from that, the response from Rosalia Indah customer service always uses the same template. Where they said they were not responsible for lost items without further assistance to the victims.

Contributor: Xandra Junia Indriasti