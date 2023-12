Zwolle had many problems at home with low-flying Activia, while VC Sneek won at Utrecht. Zwolle won 3-2 after trailing 1-2 in sets. The victory keeps the difference at the top of the rankings by one point. Apollo 8 also had an exciting evening. The team from Borne lost 3-2 at Sliedrecht Sport, in the last set the score was 19-17 for the home team.