The volleyball players of Apollo 8 took action this afternoon in the eighth finals of the cup. When Dros/Alterno from Apeldoorn visited, no set was surrendered: 26-28, 14-25 and 24-26. As a result, the team from Borne qualifies for the quarter-finals. This also includes VC Zwolle, which was already too strong for Pegasus on Wednesday with 3-0.