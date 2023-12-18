Ron DeSantis' candidacy in the Republican Party primaries, ahead of the 2024 US presidential elections, seems increasingly weak. In recent weeks, six people have resigned or been fired from Never Back Down, the political committee founded to support the candidacy, and poll numbers have not risen as expected. Despite this, DeSantis is continuing to campaign, focusing above all on the first states in which there will be voting, starting with Iowa.

DeSantis, who has been governor of Florida since 2019, announced his candidacy in May 2023 and was immediately considered one of the most convincing alternatives to former President Donald Trump, currently with a strong lead in all polls. However, DeSantis' candidacy never really took off, on the contrary: recently it was questioned not only by Trump but also by Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina and former US ambassador to the United Nations, as well as the only woman candidate in the Republican primaries .

According to the latest national polls, updated December 17, Trump is firmly in the lead with 63 percent of the vote, followed by DeSantis with 12.3 percent and Haley with 10.7 percent. However, DeSantis's approval ratings have dropped significantly in recent months: in May, shortly after the announcement of his candidacy, it was at 23 percent. Haley, however, made herself noticed during the electoral campaign and in the various debates organized by the party, gaining votes and establishing herself as a valid alternative to DeSantis for “second place” in the primaries.

Barring major upheavals, it remains very likely that Trump will win and become the party's candidate in the next presidential elections, scheduled for November 2024.

Starting from the end of November, DeSantis' political committee – the so-called “PAC” – called Never Back Down, began to lose pieces. On November 22, director Chris Jankowski resigned, citing irreconcilable opinions with the rest of the management, and at the beginning of December new director Kristin Davison was fired and replaced with Scott Wagner, a longtime friend of DeSantis. Two other committee members were recently fired, while board chair Adam Laxalt resigned. Finally, Jeff Roe, one of the main organizers of the PAC and founder of the electoral consultancy firm Axiom Strategies, which has always been linked to the Republican Party, also resigned last Saturday.

Between March and July the committee raised more than $130 million, but so far the funds have not turned into votes.

The primaries for the Republican Party will begin in Iowa on January 15th, in less than a month. DeSantis has just completed a tour of all 99 counties in the state, a very ambitious operation done mainly to make himself known to voters and convince them of the solidity of his candidacy. The tour, however, does not seem to have yielded the desired results: polls give DeSantis around 20 percent in Iowa, far from Trump's 50 percent.

For now, DeSantis has not commented on the difficulties of his committee, preferring to attack Trump and especially Haley, accusing her on various occasions of having run not to win the presidential nomination but to get noticed and hope for a role as vice president alongside Trump. DeSantis has said repeatedly that he is not interested in any role in the federal government other than that of president, and that he believes he can do more while remaining governor of Florida: “I'm not the guy to be number two,” he said during an interview for a Wisconsin podcast. Haley also said she was not interested in “playing for second place.”

DeSantis is considered a very conservative politician, so much so that in 2015 he was among the founders of the parliamentary group Freedom Caucus, which later became the expression of the far right of the republic. In his years as a senator for the state of Florida, between 2013 and 2018, and then as governor, he has always established himself on the local and national political scene as an exponent of the radical wing of the party, especially with regards to minority rights , and as a Trump supporter.

Among other things, he said he was in favor of building a wall with Mexico (one of Trump's main electoral promises, only partially kept), and in his first term as governor he increased rights for gun owners in Florida, limited access to the vote for some minorities and approved a very restrictive law on abortion, limiting its legality to only the first six weeks after conception. only within the first six weeks of conception. The law has not yet formally gone into effect pending a ruling from the Florida Supreme Court, and in a recent primary debate DeSantis said he was in favor of banning abortion after 15 weeks from conception.

During the Covid-19 pandemic he adopted an almost denialist approach: he accused the media of creating unmotivated “panic” and was among the first governors to remove the restrictions imposed to limit infections, opening schools and commercial activities very early and removing the obligation to wear masks.

He also passed the law informally called “Don't say gay,” which among other things prohibits talking about sexual orientation and gender identity in schools. The decision was highly criticized by the multinational entertainment company Disney and ended up at the center of a long legal dispute between the company and the state of Florida. Initially DeSantis took advantage of the issue to impose his conservative ideals and present himself as a “strong man” of the American right, but over time the issue worked to his disadvantage, especially due to the enormous weight that Disney has on the economy and employment in Florida: the Walt Disney World amusement park in Orlando employs over 70 thousand people in the state, not counting related industries.

In general, however, his clear opposition to the so-called “woke” ideology, a term used in a derogatory way to refer to the attitude of people who are particularly attentive and committed to social injustices, has earned him a lot of consensus among the most radical voters of the Republican Party. .

In 2022 DeSantis was confirmed as governor with almost 20 points ahead of the Democratic candidate, Charlie Crist, despite the fact that Trump supporters had obtained lower-than-expected results in that election. However, Trump had already begun to distance himself from DeSantis, in view of his possible candidacy in the party primaries.