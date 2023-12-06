The Giallorossi are the team that scores the most goals in the last 15 minutes. The credit often goes to the technician’s right intuition

If Roma comfortably leads the Serie A table in terms of goals scored in the last 15 minutes (they scored 13) it is also thanks to the good choices of José Mourinho who very often sent the right men onto the field to make the difference. Perfect for reviving a game that is perhaps a little tired, useful for providing a good assist or scoring the missing goal. In fact, there are seven goals for the Giallorossi that bear the signature of the substitutes, to which is added one in the Europa League. Sometimes they weren’t enough to change the result, but on some occasions – most recently Sunday’s in Sassuolo – they made all the difference in the world.

If the goals of Aouar against Verona and Spinazzola against Milan did not avoid defeat and the goals of Belotti (3-0 of a 4-1 for the Giallorossi) and El Shaarawy (3-1 in the 90th minute) against Cagliari did not they theoretically added points to the Giallorossi, there were some flashes at the end of the match that the fans will hardly forget. Like the crisis-busting goal (personal and for Roma) by El Shaarawy at the Olimpico against Monza, on 22 October: in one of the many matches in which the opponent’s goal seems bewitched, with Di Gregorio ready to save everything, Mourinho in the 63rd minute sends Pharaoh on the pitch, who in the 90th minute, when many fans were heading towards the exit, placed the winning move that sent the Olimpico into ecstasy.

Sardar Azmoun’s impact in Roma-Lecce on 5 November was also decisive. The Iranian came on in the 73rd minute with the Giallorossi one goal down at home. In the 91st minute, following a perfect cross from Zalewski (also a substitute), he heads it past Falcone. Then the race to midfield and in the 94th minute, to the disbelief of the fans, Romelu Lukaku made it 2-1. Good move this time too. And Mourinho is gloating.

And we are on Sunday 3 December in Reggio Emilia. This time the man of Providence is an unsuspected man, Rasmus Kristensen. Mourinho sent him on at the start of the second half in place of Karsdorp, with Sassuolo ahead 1-0. The Dane, who has a Viking helmet tattooed on his thigh, this time (for the first time) takes center stage: in the 75th minute he enters the area with the ball at his feet and is brought down by Erlic, a penalty kick which Dybala converts. But Kristensen Day isn’t over: in the 82nd minute, the Giallorossi winger from the right attempts a shot which, thanks to a deflection, beats Consigli and gives Roma another three golden points.

