Lukas Bruscaglia, defender of the Under 15s, brought José’s “pizzino” to the goalkeeper as a ball boy on Sunday. “Nothing strange. In my place everyone would have done it”

Perhaps he won’t become as famous as Domenico Citeroni, the ball boy who on 12 January 1975 “snatched” a goal from Beppe Savoldi in an Ascoli-Bologna match that went down in history thanks to the promptness with which the sixteen-year-old kicked the ball out of the net, deceiving the referee, but Lukas Bruscaglia has also already reaped his small sliver of popularity. The boy from the Giallorossi youth team, born in 2009, stole the attention of the cameras when Mou, in Napoleonic style, appointed him as a “relay” to bring a piece of paper to Rui Patricio with the provisions on corner kicks. Roman and Roma player, Lukas plays as a central defender – but sometimes also in midfield – in the Giallorossi Under 15 team coached by Mattia Scala. On his social networks he gathers a thousand followers, but yesterday also many messages of congratulations for having accomplished the mission that had been entrusted to him. His (apparently) girlfriend Eleonora was also happy, with whom he seems to be living a great love.

the praise

—

Yesterday the boy was overwhelmed by compliments from Roma fans, some of whom underlined that if the match ended in a draw it was also thanks to him. «Nothing strange – Lukas wrote on his profile – in my place everyone would have done it». And if we exclude a few silly “haters”, many have suggested that he keep Mourinho’s “pizzino”. “I will keep him forever”, he confirmed, “Well done boy”, Mou wrote to him yesterday on social media. A feeling that evidently lasts, given that a few months ago the Portuguese went to take a group photo with Lukas’ Under team after the victory in a derby. See you next time.