In the post-Bologna period the coach came out and revealed that he wanted to remain on the Giallorossi bench, but not all the fans are happy

Whether it was a turning point or the point of no return, only the next few weeks will tell. The only certainty, for now, seems to be the fact that the defeat and the aftermath of the match in Bologna represent a crucial turning point in the history of José Mourinho's Roma. Because the statements made by Special One in the belly of Dall'Ara are destined to trace an important furrow in one direction or another. And this can be seen not only by analyzing the words of the coach – who came out into the open for the first time, openly stating that he wanted to continue his adventure in the Giallorossi even after 30 June – but above all by the reactions of the public after the heavy knockout against the men of Thiago Motta. What divides the fans is not so much the performance of Pellegrini and his teammates – judged almost in unison to be inadequate and insufficient – but rather the technical choices and above all Mou's words after the match.

For the “iron Mourinhani”, Mourinho's words and the prospect of a verdict at the helm of the Roma ship in the coming seasons also compensated for the regret for the points lost in Emilia. “How can you blame a coach who has lifted us up and given us an international dimension after years without trophies?” is the mantra of Osvaldo who – after having contacted one of the radio stations that analyze the world of Rome 24 hours a day – repeats the concept at least three times, swearing eternal loyalty to the coach. Even Saverio, with a comment published on R. Sanches is Pinto's obsession. Mourinho didn't want it. The renewals of Pellegrini, Cristante, Karsdorp, Mancini at high figures are the work of Pinto. I'm never a fan of Mourinho, but I'm honest in judging what happens. This squad is untrainable.” And again: “They say “Mou put them against the wall” (the Friedkins, ed.). Instead, I think that he gave him a public solution (already shared?) to lower costs, reduce and act as guarantor of the “project”, with the credibility that he enjoys among the Romanists; lowering the demands of “money wages” and high-sounding names. Nothing but a wall.”

But there is another segment of the Roma people who do not seem to share the Special One's ways and methodologies. Like Pino, who lashes out at the coach over the radio: “Every time he gets lost he finds an excuse to take responsibility away and shift his attention to something else. This time he couldn't take it out on the referee and played the renewal card”, even Flaviano doesn't seem to have liked the post-match management: “I already didn't understand Sanches' substitution less than 20' after his entry onto the pitch, but apologizing to him half an hour later in front of the cameras seems simply ridiculous to me.” And criticism is also pouring in on social media: “It's been too many years since this team has been able to grow, too many years since we've seen the same film at every direct clash. The backbone of this team has failed. In June off: Mourinho, Pinto, Pellegrini, Mancini, Cristante, Spinazzola. We need to re-found as soon as possible.” If the Friedkins also think so, they will look for the most suitable profiles to start the re-foundation, otherwise there is a (large) part of the Roma fans ready to toast the possible renewal of Mourinho. The ball is in the hands of the club's owners.

