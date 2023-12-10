The coach was heard yesterday by Chiné, after the meeting two days ago between the prosecutor and the club’s lawyers who presented a dossier also focusing on the Special One’s imperfect knowledge of Italian. The subject of the investigation are the Portuguese’s statements about referee Marcenaro and Berardi

If you think that the possible negotiations to end the war between Russia and Ukraine are shrouded in mystery, it is because you have never dealt with those between José Mourinho, Rome and the Federal Prosecutor’s Office. Yet, in the end, it is just a question of a coach who has made statements that are probably out of place and of a sporting justice system that must decide whether and how to sanction him. That’s all. Tuning into real life, nothing serious, even if it seems difficult to make fearful insiders understand. In any case, in a spy-story climate, yesterday the Portuguese coach was heard by the federal prosecutor Giuseppe Chinè, after the preparatory meeting with the lawyers of the Giallorossi club (Daniele Muscarà and Antonio Conte) took place two days ago ), sued for strict liability.

From what filters from the most hidden rooms of the club and the Prosecutor’s Office, however, there seem to have been some positive implications. It is no coincidence, in fact, that the usual press conference on the eve of the day had not been scheduled until 4pm yesterday, which instead was reinstated just before 8pm. Chinè and Mourinho reviewed the statements under investigation, which concerned the referee Marcenaro (“He has no emotional stability for these matches”) and Berardi (“What he does is too much to make fun of others, to get yellow cards”). Unlike other circumstances in which Mourinho found himself in the storm for his statements, this time the Giallorossi club sided with him, preparing a dossier to exonerate their coach with other episodes of criticism of the match officials, and then aiming also due to the technician’s imperfect knowledge of Italian. It is no coincidence that Mou after the match against Sassuolo – which ended with a penalty in favor of the Giallorossi and an expulsion against the Neroverdi – he spoke in Portuguese.

The feeling is that, due to the Special One’s recidivism, a standard judgment would lead to his referral. It is possible, however, that the parties, thanks to yesterday’s meeting (the second after the Serra case), are starting to work on the hypothesis of a plea bargain, which would hardly last longer than ten days, thus allowing the coach to jump into only plays one match and, at the same time, to reaffirm the principle that Josè’s statements were harmful. On the other hand, in terms of the regulations, there was no shortage of aggravating circumstances: from the risks deriving from the opposing player being targeted by criticism of public order, as well as insinuations about the correct conduct of the match. But the face-to-face meeting with Chinè could have lightened the position of the Portuguese, who will be able to speak again today. We’ll see if in Italian or Portuguese…

