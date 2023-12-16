The Portuguese, supported in this case by the club, demonstrated to the Federal Prosecutor's Office that there was no intent to offend. Fine of 20 thousand euros also for the Giallorossi club. The sums will be donated to AIL

A fine job. Of Roma and Mourinho who finally convinced the federal prosecutor that the words against the referee Marcenaro and Mimmo Berardi, pronounced during the press conference on the eve of the match against Sassuolo, were misinterpretable and had no intention of offending anyone . So it was a plea agreement (signed yesterday afternoon), therefore no disqualification, only a fine (dropped from 40 to 20 thousand euros) for the Portuguese and for Roma who will donate the sums to AIL, the Italian Association against Leukemia, Lymphoma and Myeloma (AIL).

A solution that can only make the coach and the club happy, who carried out an evidently winning strategy before the Prosecutor's Office which was based on making it clear how the concept of “emotional stability” expressed by the coach could be misunderstood: “I didn't want offend anyone”, he reiterated several times when he was heard in the Prosecutor's Office. Hence the interviews in Portuguese, which were therefore something more than a simple provocation. In other words, even the best communicator that football boasts can be misunderstood. Of course, it is more difficult to convince oneself of this when faced with the sentences about the warning to Mancini (“With Marcenaro Mancini will certainly get a yellow card in the tenth minute and will be forced to miss the next match due to disqualification”) and those about Berardi (these are also the subject of an open investigation from Chinè), but the idea that there was a misunderstanding still worked. The prosecutor must also have recognized the discussion Mourinho had with both the Prosecutor's Office and the Hague as productive, just as the words said by the coach before Fiorentina must have had their weight: “I think that we coaches must not talk about the referees before of the match. It is a reflection that I made on my own and that I communicated to the prosecutor. After the match we can be more or less happy but before the match we must start from the principle that the referees want to do well by leaving them calm.”

It is no coincidence that the statement released this morning by Roma reads: “AS Roma and its coach refer to the declarations expressed by both Director Tiago Pinto and the technical manager Mourinho, following the opening of the proceedings by the FIGC Prosecutor's Office, reiterating the utmost respect and maximum collaboration towards the Federal Institutions and the AIA. Precisely in line with this collaborative conduct, and for the respect and trust of the Club towards the refereeing institutions and the FIGC, AS Roma and the coach, firmly adhering to the assessment of the Federal Prosecutor, accept on a consensual basis the imposition of a financial penalty which will be entirely donated to the Italian Leukemia Association (AIL)”.

