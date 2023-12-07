In the capital there is no sign of decreasing the affection for the Argentine champion. And the club’s coffers also benefit from his arrival in the Giallorossi…

A total “Joya”. On the pitch for José Mourinho and for the fans, who have been enjoying the magic of Paulo Dybala for over a year. Magic that since his arrival in Trigoria has already yielded 22 goals and 13 assists, a precious haul for the long ride that a few months ago led to the Europa League final and which, in the current season, is having a decisive impact on the chase for a place in the next Champions League. But the Dybala effect is now starting to bring tangible results not only on the pitch. In fact, the Trigoria coffers also benefited from his arrival in the capital, which thanks to him collected almost 2 million euros linked to income directly attributable to Dybala’s choice to wear the Giallorossi shirt.

JERSEYS TO STEAL

Paradoxically, one of Dybala’s most important “goals” came off the pitch. Obviously this is not a goal useful for adding points to the rankings, but it is still a fundamental goal to increase the club’s revenues and contribute in part to fulfilling UEFA’s requests regarding Financial Fair Play. In the latest balance sheet of the Friedkin company, in fact, it is impossible not to notice how, of the approximately 6 million euros collected under “marketing”, over 1.5 come from the sale of t-shirts with Dybala’s name on the shoulders, as well as other items of clothing. clothing and gadgets attributable to the Argentinian. On the other hand, it was already clear that Dybala mania had started in Rome on the day the club made his arrival official: on 22 July 2022, Joya had stolen Cristiano Ronaldo’s record for the number of shirts sold in a single day (well 535,000). A “mania” that has infected a large part of Roma fans and which, after almost a year and a half, does not seem destined to end.