Another fatal accident in Rome. The police are currently investigating the cause of the accident, although loss of control of the scooter due to a pothole cannot be ruled out.

December 4, 2023

Bufalotta, Rome – Another accident with fatal consequences it happened on Roman roads. Friday evening, around 8pm, Daniele Ariosto, a 45-year-old Roman, lost his life riding his scooter. The circumstances are still to be clarified.

The 118 operators arrived at the scene of the accident along Via di Tor San Giovanni, at Bufalotta, they could do nothing to save the man due to the serious injuries he sustained. The agents of III Nomentano Group of the local police are investigating the case and shortly after the accident they closed the road to carry out investigations and determine the causes of the accident.

The scooter involved has been seized pending an appraisal which will establish whether it is a hypothetical vehicle malfunction contributed to the fatal accident. The speed at which Ariosto was traveling at the time he lost control of the vehicle is also being assessed. At the same time, an autopsy was ordered.

It could have been a pothole



Over the course of the night, investigators examined the conditions of the asphalt, the possibility that a depression or a pothole caused the scooter to lose control has not been ruled out. At the moment, these are only hypotheses awaiting further investigations.

The Nomentano Municipal Police is awaiting the results of the tests and the autopsy to conclude the investigations and verify whether other vehicles were involved, even if – at the moment – it seems that the accident was independent.

The province’s 180th victim of 2023



In the context dramatic of the tragedies on the streets of the capital, the death of the 45-year-old it is the 180th since the beginning of the year in the province, marking a worrying increase compared to the previous year, where we also find 39 pedestrians among the victims. Authorities are stepping up efforts to address this emergency as investigations continue to seek answers. Minister Salvini promised that – by 2033 – Huge funds will be invested to make roads safer through targeted interventions: resurfacing of the road surface and “save motorcyclists” guardrails.