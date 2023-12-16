Thanks to the new agreement, the boy from the Appio-Latino neighborhood will earn around one million net per season

A negotiation carried on for months without proclamations or tantrums and which – in the end – brought the hoped-for fruits. In fact, after more than two years of training and sacrifices under the orders of José Mourinho, the most awaited recognition has arrived for Edoardo Bove: that is, a new professional contract expiring on 30 June 2028. For the 2002 class, this is not a gift of Christmas, but rather the confirmation of how – thanks to his performances on the pitch and his daily work – he managed to carve out an important space for himself within the Special One squad which, since his arrival in the Capital, has always considered Bove one of the most interesting ones from the Trigoria nursery. Thanks to the new agreement, the boy from the Appio-Latino neighborhood will earn around one million net per season.

The interview

After the official press release, Bove – visibly emotional – gave an interview to the club's official channels: “It's the twelfth year that I've been at Roma, for me this renewal means a lot. I want to thank the company, which gives me the opportunity to continue this lifelong journey and always does it in the best possible way. It gives me everything, it's truly a great emotion. Every year that passes is always a path of growth that continues”. The discussion then turns to his evolution on and off the pitch: “The man has grown hand in hand with the footballer. I joined as a child, now I'm a man and as you progress you gain awareness and realize where you are and how lucky you are to be here. At the same time the footballer has also grown a lot thanks to the means provided by the club and the people of great caliber present here”. A process of growth made possible by the intuitions of José Mourinho, who relied without hesitation on Bove even in delicate moments of his Roma adventure: “The renewal is also thanks to him and to GM Tiago Pinto. The growth has been seen thanks to the opportunities I was given and to the people who believed in me. I too was good at seizing opportunities and not giving up, but I just have to thank them because they helped me a lot.”