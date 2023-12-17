The midfielder who was released during the Europa League match has finished 2023 and with the Africa Cup of Nations he risks being out until February

Nothing but gifts. In Trigoria, for Christmas, the risk is that of finding yourself with an overcrowded infirmary. In addition to the long-term patients – Smalling and Abraham and (for a short time) Kumbulla – and Paulo Dybala, Houssem Aouar is now added to the list of injured players at Roma. The midfielder, who came off at the end of the first half of Thursday's match against Sheriff due to severe pain, suffered a muscle injury to his left adductor. A problem that forces the number 22 to end his 2023 season early in terms of appearances for the Giallorossi. Considering that the former Lyon player should be involved in the Africa Cup of Nations with Algeria, for Mourinho the risk is that of having to do without Aouar until mid-February.

the other injured

Also worrying is the situation linked to Smalling, which increasingly resembles a dead-end tunnel considering that the medical staff has not yet managed to set the date of a possible return. Dybala instead hopes to recover for January 7, when Atalanta arrive at the Olimpico. Kumbulla, on the other hand, is completing the recovery process after the cruciate rupture and aims to return to Mourinho's squad before the start of the new year.