After finding out that Lola is her biological mother, Malena left Madrid with Curro for Alicante, without prior notice to her family. Without a doubt, everyone was extremely worried because they could not find the little Quevedo family, especially Lola, who regretted having revealed the truth at such a delicate moment.

Now that Malena knows that Mario and Lola are her parents, her whole world has collapsed. While they were trying to look for her in Madrid, the dressmaker collapsed and she apologized to Román for having revealed the whole truth, without knowing that all this would happen. Román, aware of the situation, has calmed her fears, making it clear to her that one day this had to happen.

“He's going to hate me forever,” Lola lamented, full of pain, but Román has calmed her anguish. “No one can hate you forever, least of all Malena, who loves you from the first moment she saw you… just like me,” she told him, sealing the moment with a tender kiss.

Some words full of love that show once again that they are together in the face of any challenge.